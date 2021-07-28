IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Announces Earnings Results

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

IMAX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. 1,049,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,035. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $978.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

