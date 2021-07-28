Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

IMMR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. 1,030,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,004. Immersion has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $240.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Immersion by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Immersion by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Immersion by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

