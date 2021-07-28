Imperial Capital Begins Coverage on OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Equities researchers at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $98.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.90. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

