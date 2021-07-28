Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.69 million.

PI stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 178,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,535. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.59. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Impinj presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298 in the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.