Impossible Finance (IF) Reaches Market Cap of $33.03 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $33.03 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $5.50 or 0.00013899 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00125170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,564.68 or 0.99908478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00787224 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.