InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Up 396.8% in July

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 396.8% from the June 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $8.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INM. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $776,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

