Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.190-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $191 million-$197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.05 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS.

Inovalon stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 854,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,135. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.50. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 167.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

