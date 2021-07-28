Insider Buying: Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Insider Acquires 1,086,956 Shares of Stock

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Robbert Willink purchased 1,086,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$24,999.99 ($17,857.13).

About Metgasco

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It also invests in and develops associated energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

