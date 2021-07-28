Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $169,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BIGC traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.24. The stock had a trading volume of 886,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,183. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in BigCommerce by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $25,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

