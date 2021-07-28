Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Sells 51,544 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $302.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.66, a P/E/G ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.04. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $310.51.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
