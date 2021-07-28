Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Sells 51,544 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $302.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.66, a P/E/G ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.04. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $310.51.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $367,316,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after buying an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.