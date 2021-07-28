Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $479,700.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, reaching $89.85. 9,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,524. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 109,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,496,000 after acquiring an additional 80,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 651.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 99,942 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

