Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 131 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $23,701.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,516 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.63, for a total transaction of $1,538,245.08.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,176 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $1,862,818.56.

On Friday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,454 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total value of $2,276,964.82.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $2,013,678.38.

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total transaction of $1,931,138.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total value of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23.

MEDP traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.69. 235,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.03. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Medpace by 98.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.