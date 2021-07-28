Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shundrawn A. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $324,150.66.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,051. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

