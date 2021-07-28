Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells 2,896 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $572,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares in the company, valued at $222,062.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Novavax stock traded up $10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.01. 2,649,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,472. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.27.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $4,892,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

