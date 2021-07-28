Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO Sells 7,579 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WRLD opened at $188.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $192.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

