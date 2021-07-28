Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Insperity reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

NYSE NSP opened at $95.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at $320,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

