Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report sales of $257.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.00 million. Insulet reported sales of $226.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.93.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Insulet by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $5.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.51. 189,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet has a 12-month low of $192.98 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,096.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.75.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

