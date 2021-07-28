INT (INT) Trading Up 30.9% This Week

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. INT has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INT has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. One INT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00049537 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00071202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.09 or 0.00763439 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.