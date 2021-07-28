Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$190.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$185.54.
A number of analysts recently commented on IFC shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$188.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$196.00 target price on Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
Intact Financial stock traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$169.88. The stock had a trading volume of 762,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The company has a market cap of C$29.91 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$131.94 and a 1-year high of C$173.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$167.97.
In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
