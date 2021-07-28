Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$190.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$185.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on IFC shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$188.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$196.00 target price on Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Intact Financial stock traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$169.88. The stock had a trading volume of 762,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The company has a market cap of C$29.91 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$131.94 and a 1-year high of C$173.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$167.97.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

