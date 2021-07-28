Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$190.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$185.54.

IFC has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on Intact Financial in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$196.00 price objective on Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial stock traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$169.88. The stock had a trading volume of 762,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The company has a market cap of C$29.91 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$131.94 and a 1-year high of C$173.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$167.97.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.