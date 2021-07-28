Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intapp in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Intapp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INTA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.49.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

