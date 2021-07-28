Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Now Covered by Truist

Stock analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.49.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $33.13 on Monday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

