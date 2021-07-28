Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,236 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

