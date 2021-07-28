Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Up 209.2% in July

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,700 shares, an increase of 209.2% from the June 30th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

IMTE stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22. Integrated Media Technology has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

