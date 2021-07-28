Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Trading 6% Higher

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 25,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 216,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XENT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

The stock has a market cap of $714.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 813,684 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,679,000 after acquiring an additional 801,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 159,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

