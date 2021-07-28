Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.62. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.4463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

