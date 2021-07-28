Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.55 million, a P/E ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 0.98. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intevac news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

