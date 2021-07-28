Intrust Bank NA Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. F M Investments LLC raised its position in Facebook by 47.3% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 19.7% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $5.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,614,453. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $375.33. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total value of $2,318,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,263,470 shares of company stock valued at $754,995,123 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.83.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

