Intrust Bank NA Sells 167 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 0.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $172.62. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

