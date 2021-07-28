Intrust Bank NA Sells 7,513 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.08. The company had a trading volume of 417,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,428. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.92. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.90 and a 1-year high of $442.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

