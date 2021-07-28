Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94.

