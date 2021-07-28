Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Up 555.4% in July

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 555.4% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PKW opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $93.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.02.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,829,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 132.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.