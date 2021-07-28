Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Up 555.4% in July

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 555.4% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PKW opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $93.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
