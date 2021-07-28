Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,466,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

KBWB opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

