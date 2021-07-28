Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Stake Cut by Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up 7.1% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Shares of RYH stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.49.

