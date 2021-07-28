Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PSCU traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $66.42. 2,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $68.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

