Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PSCU traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $66.42. 2,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $68.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
