Investors Buy Large Volume of Boyd Gaming Call Options (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average daily volume of 1,162 call options.

Shares of BYD traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.56. 62,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.