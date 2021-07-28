Investors Buy Large Volume of Boyd Gaming Call Options (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average daily volume of 1,162 call options.
Shares of BYD traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.56. 62,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
See Also: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.