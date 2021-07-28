Investors Purchase Large Volume of CMS Energy Call Options (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,543 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,405% compared to the typical daily volume of 169 call options.
CMS opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $8,623,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
See Also: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.