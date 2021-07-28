Investors Purchase Large Volume of CMS Energy Call Options (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,543 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,405% compared to the typical daily volume of 169 call options.

CMS opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $8,623,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

