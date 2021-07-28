Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Invitae stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. 13,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39. Invitae has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Invitae by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after purchasing an additional 419,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,280,000 after purchasing an additional 338,577 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Invitae by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 361,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

