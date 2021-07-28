iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IRTC. Truist lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRhythm Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.00.

IRTC stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after buying an additional 285,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares during the period.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.