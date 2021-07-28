Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after buying an additional 191,934 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 65,562 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,405 shares of company stock worth $5,636,890. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

IRM traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.31. 27,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,124. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

