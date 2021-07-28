iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,120 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after purchasing an additional 550,055 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after purchasing an additional 425,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after purchasing an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter.

TLT opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.37. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

