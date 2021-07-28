iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 901,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 18,146,797 shares.The stock last traded at $40.34 and had previously closed at $39.16.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,290,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,601 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,161,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,335,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

