iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,130 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.6% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $437,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,897,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,696,000 after buying an additional 1,218,162 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,409,234 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

