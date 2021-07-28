iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 87.0% in July

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HEWG stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.15.

