iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is StrongBox Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145,233 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 818,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,623,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.05. 773,052 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.82.

