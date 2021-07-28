iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Position Trimmed by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD stock opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $82.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.