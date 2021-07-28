iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of FLOT remained flat at $$50.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 973,353 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80.

