iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $99.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.51.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

