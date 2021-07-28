iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 391,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,238,180 shares.The stock last traded at $25.57 and had previously closed at $25.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

