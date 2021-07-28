iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,486 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,016% compared to the average volume of 671 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of EWH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 739,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,180. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.